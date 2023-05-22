Johnson Matthey and Hystar agree strategic partnership

LONDON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, and Hystar, a Norwegian high-tech hydrogen company, have signed a three-year strategic supply agreement to ramp up renewable (green) hydrogen production. This delivers on JM's published milestone of winning at least two strategic partnerships in Hydrogen Technologies by the end of 2022/23.

JM will supply membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs), key performance-defining components for electrolysers, as part of Hystar's commercialisation ramp-up. This represents the next step in the collaboration between the two companies which began in 2021, focused on electrolyser stack development and manufacturing scale-up, using the components provided by JM and Hystar's patented cell design.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, JM will supply MEAs for the Hystar PEM electrolysers to be used in the HyPilot project in Norway. The HyPilot project will verify Hystar's patented PEM technology under realistic field conditions, in collaboration with industry leaders Yara and Equinor, with end market demand driven by the trends in food production and energy security. As part of the project, Hystar will deliver a complete, autonomous, containerized PEM electrolyser with a hydrogen production capacity of up to 745 kg/day.

Hystar's recent test results show the company already exceeds the Clean Hydrogen for Europe 2030 targets for clean hydrogen production. Hystar and JM will work in partnership to continue improving the performance of Hystar's electrolysers and design circularity principles into the system.

Both partners will continue the collaboration to enable further scale up and automation for Hystar's planned multi GW production line, which is expected to be operational by 2025.

Fredrik Mowill, Chief Executive Officer at Hystar, says: "Hystar's class-leading PEM electrolyser is currently undergoing a ramp-up to GW scale production capacity. As part of our growth plans, Hystar will partner with strategic suppliers, such as JM, who possess state-of-the-art technology, mass manufacturing capacity as well as the ability to pursue future technology developments."

Mark Wilson, Chief Executive of Hydrogen Technologies at JM, says: "This strategic agreement with Hystar is an important endorsement of JM's electrolyser technology, manufacturing capability, supply chain access and our circularity offering. Partnerships such as this that bring together the complementary capabilities and strengths of different organisations are essential to the development of the hydrogen economy."

Terminology

Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) contain seven layers - the catalyst-coated membrane (three layers); seals (two further layers); and gas diffusion layers (another two additional layers, giving total of seven layers). As such, MEAs contain the three-layer catalyst-coated membrane (CCM) which is JM's primary area of focus and drives the electrochemical reactions.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies, catalysing the net zero transition. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, energy, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today, about 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information visit www.matthey.com

About Hystar

Hystar AS, is a Norwegian high-tech innovative hydrogen company. Hystar's PEM electrolysers are the most efficient and safest in the world and have been designed for mass manufacturing from the very beginning. The ultra-efficient design, which is patented and unique to Hystar, enables their stack designs to use a 90% thinner membrane than conventional electrolysers, enabling more than 10% lower energy consumption and more compact stacks using less critical raw materials than the industry standard.

Hystar recently announced a Series B funding round of $26million co-led by AP Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation with additional investors including Nippon Steel Trading, Hillhouse Investment and Trustbridge Partners, alongside existing investors SINTEF Ventures and Firda.

