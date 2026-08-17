The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 17.08.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 17.08.2026Aktien1 KYG4406L1086 Hashkey Holdings Ltd.2 BMG216341450 China Ecotourism Group Ltd.3 SE0018012486 Modern Times Group MTG AB A4 US91703D1000 Uranium Royalty Corp.5 US69774R1095 Pan African Resources PLC ADR6 DE000A41YH20 All for One Group SE z.Verk.7 CA04342X1069 Asarian Energy Ltd.8 GB00BTQHVY80 Johnson Matthey PLCAnleihen1 US45865VAXXX Intercontinental Exchange Inc.2 US45865VAXXX Intercontinental Exchange Inc.3 US911312CXXX United Parcel Service Inc.4 BE0390370XXX KBC Groep N.V.5 DE000A383XXX BSK 1818 AG6 AT0000A3WXXX Erste Group Bank AG7 US127055AXXX Cabot Corp.8 DE000DB9WXXX Deutsche Bank AG9 DE000A4DFXXX Investitionsbank Berlin10 US68235PAXXX One Gas Inc.11 XS3472754XXX Swedbank AB12 US913903BXXX Universal Health Services Inc.13 US913903BXXX Universal Health Services Inc.14 US91282CRXXX United States of America15 BG2100013XXX Starcom Holding AD