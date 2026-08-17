The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 17.08.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 17.08.2026
Aktien
1 KYG4406L1086 Hashkey Holdings Ltd.
2 BMG216341450 China Ecotourism Group Ltd.
3 SE0018012486 Modern Times Group MTG AB A
4 US91703D1000 Uranium Royalty Corp.
5 US69774R1095 Pan African Resources PLC ADR
6 DE000A41YH20 All for One Group SE z.Verk.
7 CA04342X1069 Asarian Energy Ltd.
8 GB00BTQHVY80 Johnson Matthey PLC
Anleihen
1 US45865VAXXX Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
2 US45865VAXXX Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
3 US911312CXXX United Parcel Service Inc.
4 BE0390370XXX KBC Groep N.V.
5 DE000A383XXX BSK 1818 AG
6 AT0000A3WXXX Erste Group Bank AG
7 US127055AXXX Cabot Corp.
8 DE000DB9WXXX Deutsche Bank AG
9 DE000A4DFXXX Investitionsbank Berlin
10 US68235PAXXX One Gas Inc.
11 XS3472754XXX Swedbank AB
12 US913903BXXX Universal Health Services Inc.
13 US913903BXXX Universal Health Services Inc.
14 US91282CRXXX United States of America
15 BG2100013XXX Starcom Holding AD
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 17.08.2026
Aktien
1 KYG4406L1086 Hashkey Holdings Ltd.
2 BMG216341450 China Ecotourism Group Ltd.
3 SE0018012486 Modern Times Group MTG AB A
4 US91703D1000 Uranium Royalty Corp.
5 US69774R1095 Pan African Resources PLC ADR
6 DE000A41YH20 All for One Group SE z.Verk.
7 CA04342X1069 Asarian Energy Ltd.
8 GB00BTQHVY80 Johnson Matthey PLC
Anleihen
1 US45865VAXXX Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
2 US45865VAXXX Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
3 US911312CXXX United Parcel Service Inc.
4 BE0390370XXX KBC Groep N.V.
5 DE000A383XXX BSK 1818 AG
6 AT0000A3WXXX Erste Group Bank AG
7 US127055AXXX Cabot Corp.
8 DE000DB9WXXX Deutsche Bank AG
9 DE000A4DFXXX Investitionsbank Berlin
10 US68235PAXXX One Gas Inc.
11 XS3472754XXX Swedbank AB
12 US913903BXXX Universal Health Services Inc.
13 US913903BXXX Universal Health Services Inc.
14 US91282CRXXX United States of America
15 BG2100013XXX Starcom Holding AD
© 2026 Xetra Newsboard