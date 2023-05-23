Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
23 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 554.319p. The highest price paid per share was 559.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 548.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,356,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,645,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1663
550.400
16:06:13
1615
550.200
15:59:29
596
549.000
15:53:53
596
549.000
15:53:53
428
549.000
15:53:53
1602
549.400
15:48:14
373
549.400
15:45:08
596
549.400
15:45:08
596
549.400
15:40:56
153
549.400
15:40:56
73
549.400
15:40:56
1564
548.600
15:37:00
1487
549.400
15:28:54
596
550.200
15:25:01
596
550.200
15:25:01
414
550.600
15:22:26
143
550.600
15:22:26
291
550.600
15:22:26
198
550.600
15:22:26
1616
550.600
15:15:29
596
551.000
15:10:16
596
551.000
15:10:16
566
551.400
15:07:51
596
551.400
15:07:51
388
551.400
15:07:51
1501
551.000
15:04:10
1434
551.000
15:00:46
1474
550.800
14:55:29
600
551.800
14:51:45
1758
552.400
14:45:58
750
552.400
14:44:04
1656
552.200
14:40:03
904
552.400
14:35:00
573
552.400
14:35:00
1457
553.200
14:33:26
301
554.400
14:29:32
1270
554.400
14:29:32
1538
554.400
14:27:53
74
554.400
14:27:53
231
554.400
14:25:00
221
554.400
14:25:00
231
554.400
14:24:59
917
554.600
14:12:11
729
554.600
14:12:11
826
555.000
14:07:50
175
555.000
14:07:50
77
555.000
14:07:50
136
555.000
13:58:50
1620
555.000
13:58:50
1423
554.600
13:50:43
1523
554.800
13:38:48
1607
554.600
13:34:38
72
554.600
13:34:38
180
554.600
13:31:38
8
554.600
13:31:28
44
554.600
13:31:28
239
554.600
13:31:28
244
554.400
13:29:32
244
554.400
13:29:32
1619
554.800
13:14:32
690
555.000
13:08:08
1588
555.000
12:51:46
736
555.400
12:39:27
902
555.400
12:39:27
412
556.000
12:33:08
83
556.000
12:33:08
1200
556.000
12:33:08
1200
556.200
12:13:15
219
556.200
12:13:15
74
556.200
12:13:15
1683
555.600
11:59:59
489
555.800
11:46:47
1129
555.800
11:46:47
1551
556.400
11:33:00
782
557.000
11:19:58
71
557.000
11:19:58
147
557.000
11:19:58
276
557.000
11:17:52
1400
556.600
11:06:02
104
556.600
11:06:02
1446
556.800
10:53:35
593
556.600
10:41:05
783
556.600
10:41:05
197
556.600
10:41:05
891
557.200
10:27:38
631
557.200
10:27:38
1705
557.400
10:15:50
1421
557.400
10:04:27
1402
559.000
09:56:38
57
559.000
09:56:38
72
559.000
09:56:38
513
559.000
09:43:00
1001
559.000
09:43:00
1594
558.800
09:34:33
1490
558.400
09:18:59
1452
558.200
09:12:21
1532
557.600
08:58:58
1558
556.600
08:52:48
1568
554.800
08:38:00
798
554.800
08:29:43
904
554.800
08:29:43
1725
555.600
08:19:36
1446
555.800
08:14:58
1486
556.000
08:11:22
429
555.800
08:08:08
202
555.800
08:05:20
1067
555.800
08:05:19
1000
557.000
08:01:06
707
557.000
08:01:06