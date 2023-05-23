Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Knalleffekt! Cybeats explodiert auf News - neues Allzeithoch!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
23.05.23
15:51 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-0,100
-1,54 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
23.05.2023 | 18:12
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

23 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 554.319p. The highest price paid per share was 559.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 548.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,356,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,645,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1663

550.400

16:06:13

1615

550.200

15:59:29

596

549.000

15:53:53

596

549.000

15:53:53

428

549.000

15:53:53

1602

549.400

15:48:14

373

549.400

15:45:08

596

549.400

15:45:08

596

549.400

15:40:56

153

549.400

15:40:56

73

549.400

15:40:56

1564

548.600

15:37:00

1487

549.400

15:28:54

596

550.200

15:25:01

596

550.200

15:25:01

414

550.600

15:22:26

143

550.600

15:22:26

291

550.600

15:22:26

198

550.600

15:22:26

1616

550.600

15:15:29

596

551.000

15:10:16

596

551.000

15:10:16

566

551.400

15:07:51

596

551.400

15:07:51

388

551.400

15:07:51

1501

551.000

15:04:10

1434

551.000

15:00:46

1474

550.800

14:55:29

600

551.800

14:51:45

1758

552.400

14:45:58

750

552.400

14:44:04

1656

552.200

14:40:03

904

552.400

14:35:00

573

552.400

14:35:00

1457

553.200

14:33:26

301

554.400

14:29:32

1270

554.400

14:29:32

1538

554.400

14:27:53

74

554.400

14:27:53

231

554.400

14:25:00

221

554.400

14:25:00

231

554.400

14:24:59

917

554.600

14:12:11

729

554.600

14:12:11

826

555.000

14:07:50

175

555.000

14:07:50

77

555.000

14:07:50

136

555.000

13:58:50

1620

555.000

13:58:50

1423

554.600

13:50:43

1523

554.800

13:38:48

1607

554.600

13:34:38

72

554.600

13:34:38

180

554.600

13:31:38

8

554.600

13:31:28

44

554.600

13:31:28

239

554.600

13:31:28

244

554.400

13:29:32

244

554.400

13:29:32

1619

554.800

13:14:32

690

555.000

13:08:08

1588

555.000

12:51:46

736

555.400

12:39:27

902

555.400

12:39:27

412

556.000

12:33:08

83

556.000

12:33:08

1200

556.000

12:33:08

1200

556.200

12:13:15

219

556.200

12:13:15

74

556.200

12:13:15

1683

555.600

11:59:59

489

555.800

11:46:47

1129

555.800

11:46:47

1551

556.400

11:33:00

782

557.000

11:19:58

71

557.000

11:19:58

147

557.000

11:19:58

276

557.000

11:17:52

1400

556.600

11:06:02

104

556.600

11:06:02

1446

556.800

10:53:35

593

556.600

10:41:05

783

556.600

10:41:05

197

556.600

10:41:05

891

557.200

10:27:38

631

557.200

10:27:38

1705

557.400

10:15:50

1421

557.400

10:04:27

1402

559.000

09:56:38

57

559.000

09:56:38

72

559.000

09:56:38

513

559.000

09:43:00

1001

559.000

09:43:00

1594

558.800

09:34:33

1490

558.400

09:18:59

1452

558.200

09:12:21

1532

557.600

08:58:58

1558

556.600

08:52:48

1568

554.800

08:38:00

798

554.800

08:29:43

904

554.800

08:29:43

1725

555.600

08:19:36

1446

555.800

08:14:58

1486

556.000

08:11:22

429

555.800

08:08:08

202

555.800

08:05:20

1067

555.800

08:05:19

1000

557.000

08:01:06

707

557.000

08:01:06


