Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24
24 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 532.461p. The highest price paid per share was 541.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 527.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,446,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,555,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
195
530.800
16:09:45
807
531.000
16:09:05
967
531.000
16:08:53
673
530.400
16:03:25
897
530.400
16:03:25
650
530.600
16:03:06
1003
530.600
15:57:10
500
530.600
15:57:10
625
530.000
15:53:00
620
530.000
15:53:00
1536
530.000
15:47:50
354
530.200
15:46:56
1
529.600
15:42:03
1136
529.600
15:42:03
1570
529.400
15:38:22
700
529.400
15:32:09
668
529.200
15:26:55
574
529.200
15:26:55
1564
529.000
15:23:47
12
527.400
15:17:53
1631
527.400
15:17:05
339
528.000
15:11:47
1218
528.000
15:11:47
550
530.000
15:03:14
625
530.000
15:03:14
620
530.400
14:59:59
625
530.400
14:59:59
227
530.400
14:59:59
800
530.800
14:58:23
550
530.800
14:56:56
777
530.600
14:52:04
620
530.600
14:52:04
625
530.600
14:52:04
1278
530.200
14:45:19
800
531.000
14:43:01
900
531.000
14:43:01
550
530.600
14:38:03
209
530.800
14:36:23
625
530.800
14:36:23
399
530.800
14:36:23
230
531.000
14:32:47
625
531.000
14:32:47
159
531.000
14:32:47
625
531.000
14:32:47
625
531.400
14:30:12
800
531.400
14:30:12
1579
531.800
14:28:43
1730
531.600
14:18:00
771
531.400
14:06:56
1076
531.000
14:04:37
482
531.000
14:04:37
494
532.000
13:56:12
620
532.200
13:48:36
1513
533.000
13:46:05
800
532.600
13:33:36
1519
533.000
13:30:19
42
533.000
13:30:19
1589
533.400
13:25:31
1499
533.200
13:09:52
1610
531.600
12:48:12
1453
530.800
12:33:26
1624
531.600
12:20:50
401
532.800
12:01:09
766
532.800
12:01:09
800
532.600
11:49:45
269
533.000
11:42:21
1365
533.000
11:42:21
720
532.400
11:40:28
432
531.600
11:34:44
294
531.400
11:34:44
800
531.600
11:10:30
625
531.600
11:10:30
171
531.800
10:57:12
625
531.800
10:57:12
298
531.800
10:57:12
800
531.600
10:57:12
325
531.800
10:55:21
1603
531.600
10:44:04
1561
532.000
10:30:35
625
531.800
10:16:06
625
532.200
10:07:49
800
532.200
10:07:49
800
532.800
10:00:39
625
532.200
09:43:36
800
532.200
09:43:36
1445
532.600
09:43:28
938
532.000
09:33:36
649
532.000
09:33:36
1525
534.200
09:18:53
1487
535.000
09:07:32
1194
535.400
09:00:15
328
535.400
09:00:15
1658
534.200
08:53:07
916
535.200
08:46:49
517
535.200
08:46:49
63
535.200
08:46:49
624
535.800
08:38:24
625
535.800
08:38:24
1769
536.200
08:37:11
160
536.800
08:28:45
1300
536.800
08:28:45
250
537.200
08:24:09
1419
537.200
08:24:09
1736
538.800
08:15:20
1578
539.200
08:12:01
1678
539.400
08:02:17
1225
541.200
08:01:17
301
541.200
08:01:17