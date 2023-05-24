Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

24 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 532.461p. The highest price paid per share was 541.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 527.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,446,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,555,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

195

530.800

16:09:45

807

531.000

16:09:05

967

531.000

16:08:53

673

530.400

16:03:25

897

530.400

16:03:25

650

530.600

16:03:06

1003

530.600

15:57:10

500

530.600

15:57:10

625

530.000

15:53:00

620

530.000

15:53:00

1536

530.000

15:47:50

354

530.200

15:46:56

1

529.600

15:42:03

1136

529.600

15:42:03

1570

529.400

15:38:22

700

529.400

15:32:09

668

529.200

15:26:55

574

529.200

15:26:55

1564

529.000

15:23:47

12

527.400

15:17:53

1631

527.400

15:17:05

339

528.000

15:11:47

1218

528.000

15:11:47

550

530.000

15:03:14

625

530.000

15:03:14

620

530.400

14:59:59

625

530.400

14:59:59

227

530.400

14:59:59

800

530.800

14:58:23

550

530.800

14:56:56

777

530.600

14:52:04

620

530.600

14:52:04

625

530.600

14:52:04

1278

530.200

14:45:19

800

531.000

14:43:01

900

531.000

14:43:01

550

530.600

14:38:03

209

530.800

14:36:23

625

530.800

14:36:23

399

530.800

14:36:23

230

531.000

14:32:47

625

531.000

14:32:47

159

531.000

14:32:47

625

531.000

14:32:47

625

531.400

14:30:12

800

531.400

14:30:12

1579

531.800

14:28:43

1730

531.600

14:18:00

771

531.400

14:06:56

1076

531.000

14:04:37

482

531.000

14:04:37

494

532.000

13:56:12

620

532.200

13:48:36

1513

533.000

13:46:05

800

532.600

13:33:36

1519

533.000

13:30:19

42

533.000

13:30:19

1589

533.400

13:25:31

1499

533.200

13:09:52

1610

531.600

12:48:12

1453

530.800

12:33:26

1624

531.600

12:20:50

401

532.800

12:01:09

766

532.800

12:01:09

800

532.600

11:49:45

269

533.000

11:42:21

1365

533.000

11:42:21

720

532.400

11:40:28

432

531.600

11:34:44

294

531.400

11:34:44

800

531.600

11:10:30

625

531.600

11:10:30

171

531.800

10:57:12

625

531.800

10:57:12

298

531.800

10:57:12

800

531.600

10:57:12

325

531.800

10:55:21

1603

531.600

10:44:04

1561

532.000

10:30:35

625

531.800

10:16:06

625

532.200

10:07:49

800

532.200

10:07:49

800

532.800

10:00:39

625

532.200

09:43:36

800

532.200

09:43:36

1445

532.600

09:43:28

938

532.000

09:33:36

649

532.000

09:33:36

1525

534.200

09:18:53

1487

535.000

09:07:32

1194

535.400

09:00:15

328

535.400

09:00:15

1658

534.200

08:53:07

916

535.200

08:46:49

517

535.200

08:46:49

63

535.200

08:46:49

624

535.800

08:38:24

625

535.800

08:38:24

1769

536.200

08:37:11

160

536.800

08:28:45

1300

536.800

08:28:45

250

537.200

08:24:09

1419

537.200

08:24:09

1736

538.800

08:15:20

1578

539.200

08:12:01

1678

539.400

08:02:17

1225

541.200

08:01:17

301

541.200

08:01:17


© 2023 PR Newswire
