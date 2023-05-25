Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
25.05.23
11:02 Uhr
5,950 Euro
-0,200
-3,25 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,10019:06
6,0506,10018:59
PR Newswire
25.05.2023 | 17:54
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 25

25 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 525.778p. The highest price paid per share was 530.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 524.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,561,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,440,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1704

524.400

16:10:21

474

524.400

16:07:47

976

524.400

16:07:47

1687

524.400

16:05:18

1569

524.400

16:03:20

115

524.800

16:01:17

1012

524.800

16:01:17

1532

524.800

15:59:01

143

524.800

15:59:01

94

524.800

15:59:01

624

525.000

15:58:07

527

525.000

15:58:07

1359

524.800

15:55:07

227

524.800

15:55:07

1660

524.800

15:53:06

624

525.200

15:49:55

623

525.200

15:49:55

199

525.200

15:49:55

624

525.200

15:49:55

1407

525.200

15:47:03

212

525.200

15:47:03

758

525.200

15:45:15

288

525.200

15:45:15

208

525.200

15:45:15

1300

525.600

15:43:14

221

525.600

15:43:14

1623

525.800

15:40:44

309

525.400

15:39:38

623

525.400

15:39:38

38

525.200

15:36:08

623

525.200

15:36:08

409

525.200

15:36:08

624

525.200

15:36:08

800

525.200

15:35:12

1538

525.400

15:33:15

324

525.600

15:32:31

64

525.600

15:32:31

624

525.800

15:31:43

1407

525.800

15:31:41

12

525.800

15:31:41

1616

525.400

15:28:14

252

525.400

15:24:14

708

525.400

15:24:14

800

525.400

15:24:14

614

525.400

15:24:14

818

525.400

15:24:14

64

525.200

15:22:18

1527

525.200

15:22:18

494

525.200

15:20:05

208

525.200

15:20:05

623

525.200

15:20:05

1200

525.200

15:18:18

347

525.200

15:18:18

1732

525.200

15:18:18

155

525.200

15:18:18

1641

524.400

15:12:08

6

524.800

15:06:51

624

524.800

15:06:51

132

524.800

15:06:51

800

524.800

15:06:51

1465

525.200

15:05:37

800

525.000

14:59:43

1710

525.400

14:56:57

1447

524.800

14:52:31

623

524.600

14:47:54

1755

525.000

14:46:01

623

525.000

14:42:02

208

525.000

14:42:02

623

524.600

14:38:52

624

524.400

14:34:09

623

524.400

14:34:09

458

524.400

14:34:09

1631

524.800

14:32:48

800

525.000

14:30:24

1557

524.800

14:28:17

13

525.000

14:28:14

650

525.400

14:21:51

624

525.400

14:21:51

288

525.400

14:19:10

374

525.600

14:16:02

623

525.600

14:16:02

624

525.600

14:16:02

1478

525.600

14:02:52

1469

525.600

13:54:07

984

526.200

13:40:57

451

526.200

13:40:57

1763

525.800

13:31:40

1697

526.400

13:27:25

129

526.600

13:20:20

1648

526.600

13:20:20

67

526.800

13:19:49

1742

525.800

12:55:01

557

526.200

12:50:35

623

526.200

12:50:35

90

525.400

12:45:13

559

525.600

12:44:35

1466

525.400

12:29:32

1516

524.800

12:13:14

1449

524.600

12:01:50

89

525.400

11:48:50

1642

525.400

11:48:50

550

525.600

11:29:57

561

525.600

11:29:57

914

525.600

11:23:05

442

525.600

11:23:05

474

525.600

11:23:05

1255

525.400

11:05:50

120

525.400

11:05:50

50

525.400

11:05:50

1757

525.400

10:52:56

1673

525.400

10:37:26

1611

525.600

10:29:40

1669

525.600

10:15:05

800

526.400

10:02:45

372

526.000

09:58:02

1285

526.000

09:58:02

503

525.200

09:48:55

522

525.200

09:48:55

1420

526.400

09:34:00

1392

528.600

09:26:06

192

528.600

09:26:06

1451

528.400

09:10:58

1740

528.000

09:00:07

1229

527.600

08:57:35

800

527.000

08:43:06

230

526.800

08:36:36

1388

526.800

08:36:36

1617

527.400

08:30:15

1618

528.000

08:21:31

1131

528.600

08:13:36

313

528.600

08:13:36

1563

530.600

08:08:27

1748

530.600

08:03:03

217

528.600

08:00:13

238

528.600

08:00:10

1047

528.600

08:00:09


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.