Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 25
25 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 525.778p. The highest price paid per share was 530.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 524.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,561,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,440,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1704
524.400
16:10:21
474
524.400
16:07:47
976
524.400
16:07:47
1687
524.400
16:05:18
1569
524.400
16:03:20
115
524.800
16:01:17
1012
524.800
16:01:17
1532
524.800
15:59:01
143
524.800
15:59:01
94
524.800
15:59:01
624
525.000
15:58:07
527
525.000
15:58:07
1359
524.800
15:55:07
227
524.800
15:55:07
1660
524.800
15:53:06
624
525.200
15:49:55
623
525.200
15:49:55
199
525.200
15:49:55
624
525.200
15:49:55
1407
525.200
15:47:03
212
525.200
15:47:03
758
525.200
15:45:15
288
525.200
15:45:15
208
525.200
15:45:15
1300
525.600
15:43:14
221
525.600
15:43:14
1623
525.800
15:40:44
309
525.400
15:39:38
623
525.400
15:39:38
38
525.200
15:36:08
623
525.200
15:36:08
409
525.200
15:36:08
624
525.200
15:36:08
800
525.200
15:35:12
1538
525.400
15:33:15
324
525.600
15:32:31
64
525.600
15:32:31
624
525.800
15:31:43
1407
525.800
15:31:41
12
525.800
15:31:41
1616
525.400
15:28:14
252
525.400
15:24:14
708
525.400
15:24:14
800
525.400
15:24:14
614
525.400
15:24:14
818
525.400
15:24:14
64
525.200
15:22:18
1527
525.200
15:22:18
494
525.200
15:20:05
208
525.200
15:20:05
623
525.200
15:20:05
1200
525.200
15:18:18
347
525.200
15:18:18
1732
525.200
15:18:18
155
525.200
15:18:18
1641
524.400
15:12:08
6
524.800
15:06:51
624
524.800
15:06:51
132
524.800
15:06:51
800
524.800
15:06:51
1465
525.200
15:05:37
800
525.000
14:59:43
1710
525.400
14:56:57
1447
524.800
14:52:31
623
524.600
14:47:54
1755
525.000
14:46:01
623
525.000
14:42:02
208
525.000
14:42:02
623
524.600
14:38:52
624
524.400
14:34:09
623
524.400
14:34:09
458
524.400
14:34:09
1631
524.800
14:32:48
800
525.000
14:30:24
1557
524.800
14:28:17
13
525.000
14:28:14
650
525.400
14:21:51
624
525.400
14:21:51
288
525.400
14:19:10
374
525.600
14:16:02
623
525.600
14:16:02
624
525.600
14:16:02
1478
525.600
14:02:52
1469
525.600
13:54:07
984
526.200
13:40:57
451
526.200
13:40:57
1763
525.800
13:31:40
1697
526.400
13:27:25
129
526.600
13:20:20
1648
526.600
13:20:20
67
526.800
13:19:49
1742
525.800
12:55:01
557
526.200
12:50:35
623
526.200
12:50:35
90
525.400
12:45:13
559
525.600
12:44:35
1466
525.400
12:29:32
1516
524.800
12:13:14
1449
524.600
12:01:50
89
525.400
11:48:50
1642
525.400
11:48:50
550
525.600
11:29:57
561
525.600
11:29:57
914
525.600
11:23:05
442
525.600
11:23:05
474
525.600
11:23:05
1255
525.400
11:05:50
120
525.400
11:05:50
50
525.400
11:05:50
1757
525.400
10:52:56
1673
525.400
10:37:26
1611
525.600
10:29:40
1669
525.600
10:15:05
800
526.400
10:02:45
372
526.000
09:58:02
1285
526.000
09:58:02
503
525.200
09:48:55
522
525.200
09:48:55
1420
526.400
09:34:00
1392
528.600
09:26:06
192
528.600
09:26:06
1451
528.400
09:10:58
1740
528.000
09:00:07
1229
527.600
08:57:35
800
527.000
08:43:06
230
526.800
08:36:36
1388
526.800
08:36:36
1617
527.400
08:30:15
1618
528.000
08:21:31
1131
528.600
08:13:36
313
528.600
08:13:36
1563
530.600
08:08:27
1748
530.600
08:03:03
217
528.600
08:00:13
238
528.600
08:00:10
1047
528.600
08:00:09