

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has nominated U.S. Air Force chief Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., as the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He will succeed Army Gen. Mark A. Milley.



If confirmed by the Senate, Brown will become the 21st chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



The son of Vietnam war veteran Colonel C.Q. Brown, Gen. Charles Brown, Jr. has more than 3,000 hours of flying experience, including 130 combat hours, as command pilot.



General Brown is also a war fighter who has commanded in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific.



A four-star general, he is the first Black leader of a U.S. military service.



During his 39 years of military service, Gen. Brown excelled as a fighter pilot, military strategist, and senior commander. He has served as both instructor and commandant at the elite Air Force Weapons School. He served as a wing commander in South Korea and Italy and pioneered innovative operational concepts as the Pacific Air Forces commander.



In his role as the commander of Air Forces Central, General Brown led forces in combat during the air campaign against ISIS and rallied a broad coalition of allies and partners to help shatter the group's self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria.



Prior to serving as the Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Brown was the commander of Pacific Air Forces, Air Component Commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



'With General Brown as Chairman, I know I'll be able to rely on his advice as a military strategist and as a leader of military innovation, dedicated to keeping our Armed Forces the best in the world,' Biden said in a In a White House Rose Garden announcement.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Gen. Brown is an outstanding joint war fighter and a thoughtful, strategic leader who will bring his trademark skill, talent and judgment to this critical role, if confirmed.



