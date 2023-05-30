

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday after Republican South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson downplayed the conservative opposition to the debt ceiling deal.



Voting on the bill is set to start later this week in the House and the Senate.



In economic releases, Euro zone consumer confidence and economic sentiment data for May will be released later in the session.



The benchmark DAX was up 37 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,989 after falling 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Daimler Truck Holding gained 1 percent. The German firm and Japan's Toyota Motor have signed a non-binding memorandum of Understanding to combine the businesses of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. or MFTBC and Hino Motors, Ltd.



Real estate firm Aroundtown SA jumped 6 percent after unveiling its first-quarter results in line with guidance.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken