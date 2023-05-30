Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 May 2023

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE: HFI), a developer of a proprietary wind-based green hydrogen production system, announces that it was notified on 30 May 2023 that Daniel Maling, Executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 24 May 2023 at a price of 6.5p per share.

Following the purchase, Daniel Maling is interested in 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.51 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Hydrogen Future Industries plc Daniel Maling, Executive Chairman +44 (0)20 3475 6834 Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Ben Simons +44 (0) 20 7390 0230 Peter Jacob Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti Liam Murray +44 (0) 20 72130 880 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

About Hydrogen Future Industries

Hydrogen Future Industries was established to invest in projects and companies focused on the Hydrogen Economy. We are developing a proprietary wind-based hydrogen production system, incorporating hydrogen compression and storage. Through this technology, we aim to significantly reduce the cost of hydrogen production from renewable sources and provide on-demand energy storage in the form of hydrogen at a fraction of the cost of lithium-ion battery storage. Click here for more information about Hydrogen Future Industries.

Visit our website: www.hydrogenfutureindustries.com

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.