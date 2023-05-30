Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
30 May 2023
Hydrogen Future Industries plc
("HFI" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE: HFI), a developer of a proprietary wind-based green hydrogen production system, announces that it was notified on 30 May 2023 that Daniel Maling, Executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 24 May 2023 at a price of 6.5p per share.
Following the purchase, Daniel Maling is interested in 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.51 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
Enquiries:
Hydrogen Future Industries plc
Daniel Maling, Executive Chairman
+44 (0)20 3475 6834
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons
+44 (0) 20 7390 0230
Peter Jacob
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti
Liam Murray
+44 (0) 20 72130 880
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
About Hydrogen Future Industries
Hydrogen Future Industries was established to invest in projects and companies focused on the Hydrogen Economy. We are developing a proprietary wind-based hydrogen production system, incorporating hydrogen compression and storage. Through this technology, we aim to significantly reduce the cost of hydrogen production from renewable sources and provide on-demand energy storage in the form of hydrogen at a fraction of the cost of lithium-ion battery storage. Click here for more information about Hydrogen Future Industries.
Visit our website: www.hydrogenfutureindustries.com
Inside Information
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Daniel Maling
Reason for notification
Position/Status
Executive Chairman
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Hydrogen Future Industries PLC
LEI
213800U3MWUSU24ARW11
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 200,000 ordinary shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
6.5p
200,000
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
N/A
Date of the transaction
24 May 2023
Place of the transaction
Off-market transaction