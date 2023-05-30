Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.05.2023 | 15:24
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

30 May 2023

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE: HFI), a developer of a proprietary wind-based green hydrogen production system, announces that it was notified on 30 May 2023 that Daniel Maling, Executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 24 May 2023 at a price of 6.5p per share.

Following the purchase, Daniel Maling is interested in 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.51 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

Daniel Maling, Executive Chairman

+44 (0)20 3475 6834

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Ben Simons

+44 (0) 20 7390 0230

Peter Jacob

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti

Liam Murray

+44 (0) 20 72130 880

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

About Hydrogen Future Industries

Hydrogen Future Industries was established to invest in projects and companies focused on the Hydrogen Economy. We are developing a proprietary wind-based hydrogen production system, incorporating hydrogen compression and storage. Through this technology, we aim to significantly reduce the cost of hydrogen production from renewable sources and provide on-demand energy storage in the form of hydrogen at a fraction of the cost of lithium-ion battery storage. Click here for more information about Hydrogen Future Industries.

Visit our website: www.hydrogenfutureindustries.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: @Hydrogen Future Industries

Twitter: @HydrogenFI

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Daniel Maling

Reason for notification

Position/Status

Executive Chairman

Initial notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Hydrogen Future Industries PLC

LEI

213800U3MWUSU24ARW11

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary shares

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 200,000 ordinary shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.5p

200,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

24 May 2023

Place of the transaction

Off-market transaction


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.