Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15 December 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 12 December 2025, Philip Broadley, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors, purchased 5,580 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.94 per share.

Following this transaction, Philip Broadley has an interest in the Company of 63,695 common shares, representing 0.0261% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Broadley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.94

5,580

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,580

£33,145.20

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-12-12

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

15 December 2025

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com


