PR Newswire
30.05.2023 | 17:48
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

30 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 528.759p. The highest price paid per share was 532.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 526.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,791,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,210,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1516

528.400

16:14:45

1437

528.400

16:10:04

1738

529.000

16:06:17

1704

528.800

16:03:32

504

528.800

15:59:24

1171

528.800

15:59:24

503

529.000

15:57:28

550

529.000

15:57:28

624

529.000

15:57:28

1460

527.800

15:49:25

1366

527.400

15:47:29

173

527.400

15:47:29

1759

527.600

15:44:28

754

527.800

15:40:00

44

527.800

15:37:21

643

527.800

15:37:09

707

528.400

15:33:47

92

528.400

15:33:47

624

528.400

15:33:47

802

528.400

15:33:47

707

528.400

15:33:47

1418

527.600

15:28:38

45

527.600

15:28:38

163

528.400

15:22:26

314

528.400

15:22:26

624

528.400

15:22:26

624

528.400

15:22:26

1515

528.400

15:22:26

1576

527.800

15:14:55

1598

527.800

15:11:37

1606

528.200

15:05:20

366

528.000

15:01:21

1228

528.000

15:01:21

45

528.000

15:00:40

1561

528.000

15:00:00

1417

528.800

14:56:22

86

528.800

14:55:44

1459

529.600

14:51:25

1552

529.800

14:48:33

1661

529.600

14:42:41

1695

529.800

14:41:38

1125

529.400

14:38:33

454

529.400

14:38:33

644

529.400

14:37:29

839

529.400

14:37:29

122

529.400

14:37:29

96

529.400

14:37:29

749

529.400

14:36:59

22

529.400

14:36:59

470

528.600

14:32:26

1755

528.600

14:32:26

1621

528.600

14:26:46

10

528.600

14:26:46

1635

529.200

14:17:03

1676

529.000

14:02:10

1731

528.800

13:59:13

1531

529.200

13:58:02

42

529.200

13:58:02

612

528.800

13:43:53

974

528.800

13:43:53

1300

529.000

13:43:01

242

529.000

13:43:01

1492

528.800

13:30:40

495

529.800

13:20:49

941

529.800

13:20:49

67

529.800

13:20:49

67

529.800

13:20:49

457

529.600

13:14:46

1161

529.600

13:14:46

1624

529.000

13:00:13

1625

530.000

12:49:13

1492

530.000

12:35:28

1687

530.200

12:34:32

1068

527.600

12:12:39

475

527.600

12:12:39

1235

526.800

12:10:29

192

526.800

12:10:29

413

526.800

12:06:28

1235

526.800

12:06:28

340

526.800

12:06:19

1235

526.800

12:06:19

1433

527.200

12:05:12

616

527.400

12:03:24

926

527.400

12:03:24

1592

527.400

11:59:55

247

526.800

11:31:51

1201

526.800

11:31:51

1585

527.600

11:25:02

1754

528.400

11:05:20

1596

527.800

11:00:07

1743

528.000

10:44:38

1589

528.200

10:28:32

650

528.600

10:11:04

1071

528.600

10:11:04

1270

528.800

09:59:50

234

528.800

09:59:50

1728

528.600

09:54:59

1041

529.000

09:44:10

668

529.000

09:41:42

474

528.400

09:27:20

254

528.400

09:27:20

1524

529.000

09:26:33

1635

528.600

09:21:45

1768

529.000

09:10:06

1644

529.200

08:51:30

1693

529.600

08:46:19

283

529.200

08:37:51

1376

529.200

08:37:51

134

529.400

08:30:37

1300

529.400

08:30:37

1351

530.200

08:17:48

91

530.200

08:17:48

1500

531.000

08:10:46

313

531.600

08:08:14

1263

531.600

08:08:14

724

531.400

08:03:51

725

531.400

08:03:51

693

532.400

08:01:39

800

532.400

08:01:39

115

532.200

08:01:39

14

532.200

08:01:39


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.