Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
30 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 528.759p. The highest price paid per share was 532.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 526.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,791,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,210,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1516
528.400
16:14:45
1437
528.400
16:10:04
1738
529.000
16:06:17
1704
528.800
16:03:32
504
528.800
15:59:24
1171
528.800
15:59:24
503
529.000
15:57:28
550
529.000
15:57:28
624
529.000
15:57:28
1460
527.800
15:49:25
1366
527.400
15:47:29
173
527.400
15:47:29
1759
527.600
15:44:28
754
527.800
15:40:00
44
527.800
15:37:21
643
527.800
15:37:09
707
528.400
15:33:47
92
528.400
15:33:47
624
528.400
15:33:47
802
528.400
15:33:47
707
528.400
15:33:47
1418
527.600
15:28:38
45
527.600
15:28:38
163
528.400
15:22:26
314
528.400
15:22:26
624
528.400
15:22:26
624
528.400
15:22:26
1515
528.400
15:22:26
1576
527.800
15:14:55
1598
527.800
15:11:37
1606
528.200
15:05:20
366
528.000
15:01:21
1228
528.000
15:01:21
45
528.000
15:00:40
1561
528.000
15:00:00
1417
528.800
14:56:22
86
528.800
14:55:44
1459
529.600
14:51:25
1552
529.800
14:48:33
1661
529.600
14:42:41
1695
529.800
14:41:38
1125
529.400
14:38:33
454
529.400
14:38:33
644
529.400
14:37:29
839
529.400
14:37:29
122
529.400
14:37:29
96
529.400
14:37:29
749
529.400
14:36:59
22
529.400
14:36:59
470
528.600
14:32:26
1755
528.600
14:32:26
1621
528.600
14:26:46
10
528.600
14:26:46
1635
529.200
14:17:03
1676
529.000
14:02:10
1731
528.800
13:59:13
1531
529.200
13:58:02
42
529.200
13:58:02
612
528.800
13:43:53
974
528.800
13:43:53
1300
529.000
13:43:01
242
529.000
13:43:01
1492
528.800
13:30:40
495
529.800
13:20:49
941
529.800
13:20:49
67
529.800
13:20:49
67
529.800
13:20:49
457
529.600
13:14:46
1161
529.600
13:14:46
1624
529.000
13:00:13
1625
530.000
12:49:13
1492
530.000
12:35:28
1687
530.200
12:34:32
1068
527.600
12:12:39
475
527.600
12:12:39
1235
526.800
12:10:29
192
526.800
12:10:29
413
526.800
12:06:28
1235
526.800
12:06:28
340
526.800
12:06:19
1235
526.800
12:06:19
1433
527.200
12:05:12
616
527.400
12:03:24
926
527.400
12:03:24
1592
527.400
11:59:55
247
526.800
11:31:51
1201
526.800
11:31:51
1585
527.600
11:25:02
1754
528.400
11:05:20
1596
527.800
11:00:07
1743
528.000
10:44:38
1589
528.200
10:28:32
650
528.600
10:11:04
1071
528.600
10:11:04
1270
528.800
09:59:50
234
528.800
09:59:50
1728
528.600
09:54:59
1041
529.000
09:44:10
668
529.000
09:41:42
474
528.400
09:27:20
254
528.400
09:27:20
1524
529.000
09:26:33
1635
528.600
09:21:45
1768
529.000
09:10:06
1644
529.200
08:51:30
1693
529.600
08:46:19
283
529.200
08:37:51
1376
529.200
08:37:51
134
529.400
08:30:37
1300
529.400
08:30:37
1351
530.200
08:17:48
91
530.200
08:17:48
1500
531.000
08:10:46
313
531.600
08:08:14
1263
531.600
08:08:14
724
531.400
08:03:51
725
531.400
08:03:51
693
532.400
08:01:39
800
532.400
08:01:39
115
532.200
08:01:39
14
532.200
08:01:39