

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 5-day lows of 1.3641 against the U.S. dollar and 102.47 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3601 and 102.76, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.4612 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4599.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 100.00 against the yen and 1.48 against the euro.



