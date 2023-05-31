EDX Medical Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 May 2023

EDX Medical Group Plc

("EDX Medical" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, EDX Medical hereby announces that the Company has 285,625,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The above figure of 285,625,000 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

