Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 16:12
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EDX Medical Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

EDX Medical Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 31

31 May 2023

EDX Medical Group Plc

("EDX Medical" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, EDX Medical hereby announces that the Company has 285,625,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The above figure of 285,625,000 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

EDX Medical PLC
Mike Hudson
Tel: +44 (0) 7812 345 301

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9795

Media House International
Ramsay Smith
Tel:+44 (0) 7788 414856

email: ramsay@mediahouse.co.uk

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.