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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
11.09.26 | 08:04
2,900 Euro
-0,68 % -0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9003,00013:13
Dow Jones News
11.09.2026 12:21 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 
11-Sep-2026 / 10:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
 
Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting 
held on 10 September 2026. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 8 September 2026, being the 
AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. 
 
                     For         Against            % of shares on 
                                        Total votes register at 3.00 No. of 
Resolution                               validly   pm on 8     Votes 
                     No. of   %    No. of   %    cast    September 2026  Withheld** 
                   Votes        Votes 
 
 
1       Receive the Audited    131,380,006 99.99  7,023   0.01  131,387,029 100.00      742,130 
       Financial Statements 
 
 
2       Declare a final dividend  132,119,002 99.99  5,891   0.01  132,124,893 100.00      4,266 
 
3       Approve the Directors'   131,845,088 99.80  268,057  0.20  132,113,145 100.00      16,014 
       Remuneration Report 
 
 
4       Approve the Directors'   130,118,718 98.58  1,870,777 1.42  131,989,495          139,664 
       Remuneration Policy 
 
 
5       Elect Jock Lennox as a   131,141,796 99.27  966,750  0.73  132,108,546 100.00      20,613 
       Director 
 
 
6       Re-elect Jill Caseberry as 121,616,893 92.05  10,496,701 7.95  132,113,594 100.00      15,565 
       a Director 
 
 
7       Re-elect Tom Singer as a  129,707,088 98.18  2,404,508 1.82  132,111,596 100.00      17,563 
       Director 
 
 
8       Re-elect Tanvi Gokhale as 129,554,105 98.11  2,494,363 1.89  132,048,468 100.00      80,691 
       a Director 
 
 
9       Re-elect Henry Birch as a 131,863,630 99.81  251,118  0.19  132,114,748 100.00      14,411 
       Director 
 
 
10      Re-elect Jo Hartley as a  131,359,138 99.43  757,003  0.57  132,116,141 100.00      13,018 
       Director 
 
 
11      Re-appoint BDO LLP as   132,069,402 99.97  42,570   0.03  132,111,972 100.00      17,187 
       Auditor 
 
 
       Authorise the Audit 
12      Committee to determine the 132,095,068 99.99  14,026   0.01  132,109,094 100.00      20,065 
       remuneration of the 
     Auditor 
 
13      Authorise the Company to  124,328,354 94.10  7,797,260 5.90  132,125,614 100.00      3,545 
       make political donations 
 
 
       Renew the general 
14      authority to allot     131,410,400 99.47  704,364  0.53  132,114,764 100.00      14,395 
       relevant securities 
 
 
15      Disapply statutory     131,890,305 99.83  224,305  0.17  132,114,610 100.00      14,549 
       pre-emption rights* 
 
 
       Authorise the Company to 
16      make market purchases of  131,851,115 99.97  41,965   0.03  131,893,080 100.00      236,079 
       its own shares* 
 
 
       Authorise that general 
17      meetings, other than AGMs 131,440,028 99.49  680,149  0.51  132,120,177 100.00      8,982 
       can be called on 14 days' 
     clear notice*

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 a copy of resolutions passed as special business along with the new Articles of Association will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 443076 
EQS News ID:  2398064 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2398064&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2026 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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