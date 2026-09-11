DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 11-Sep-2026 / 10:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Halfords Group plc Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2026. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 8 September 2026, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. For Against % of shares on Total votes register at 3.00 No. of Resolution validly pm on 8 Votes No. of % No. of % cast September 2026 Withheld** Votes Votes 1 Receive the Audited 131,380,006 99.99 7,023 0.01 131,387,029 100.00 742,130 Financial Statements 2 Declare a final dividend 132,119,002 99.99 5,891 0.01 132,124,893 100.00 4,266 3 Approve the Directors' 131,845,088 99.80 268,057 0.20 132,113,145 100.00 16,014 Remuneration Report 4 Approve the Directors' 130,118,718 98.58 1,870,777 1.42 131,989,495 139,664 Remuneration Policy 5 Elect Jock Lennox as a 131,141,796 99.27 966,750 0.73 132,108,546 100.00 20,613 Director 6 Re-elect Jill Caseberry as 121,616,893 92.05 10,496,701 7.95 132,113,594 100.00 15,565 a Director 7 Re-elect Tom Singer as a 129,707,088 98.18 2,404,508 1.82 132,111,596 100.00 17,563 Director 8 Re-elect Tanvi Gokhale as 129,554,105 98.11 2,494,363 1.89 132,048,468 100.00 80,691 a Director 9 Re-elect Henry Birch as a 131,863,630 99.81 251,118 0.19 132,114,748 100.00 14,411 Director 10 Re-elect Jo Hartley as a 131,359,138 99.43 757,003 0.57 132,116,141 100.00 13,018 Director 11 Re-appoint BDO LLP as 132,069,402 99.97 42,570 0.03 132,111,972 100.00 17,187 Auditor Authorise the Audit 12 Committee to determine the 132,095,068 99.99 14,026 0.01 132,109,094 100.00 20,065 remuneration of the Auditor 13 Authorise the Company to 124,328,354 94.10 7,797,260 5.90 132,125,614 100.00 3,545 make political donations Renew the general 14 authority to allot 131,410,400 99.47 704,364 0.53 132,114,764 100.00 14,395 relevant securities 15 Disapply statutory 131,890,305 99.83 224,305 0.17 132,114,610 100.00 14,549 pre-emption rights* Authorise the Company to 16 make market purchases of 131,851,115 99.97 41,965 0.03 131,893,080 100.00 236,079 its own shares* Authorise that general 17 meetings, other than AGMs 131,440,028 99.49 680,149 0.51 132,120,177 100.00 8,982 can be called on 14 days' clear notice*

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 a copy of resolutions passed as special business along with the new Articles of Association will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

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ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RAG TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 443076 EQS News ID: 2398064 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 11, 2026 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)