DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-Sep-2026 / 15:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Henry Birch b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 23,063 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 September 2026 was 966,727 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 23,063 (s)

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information n/a single transaction

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Henry Birch b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification Initial Notification / amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 2,773 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2026. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 September 2026 was 116,264 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 2,773 (s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 33,289 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under transaction the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 September 2026 was 1,395,433 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP2.455 33,289 volume(s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 4,547 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025 and 2026. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 September 2026 was 190,645 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 4,547 (s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 2,745 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025 and 2026. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2026 was 115,122 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 2,745 (s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 28,096 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total transaction shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2026 was 1,177,875 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP2.455 28,096 volume(s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 5,937 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 September 2026 was 248,902 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 5,937 (s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,378 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 September 2026 was 57,796 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 1,378 (s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,193 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on ordinary shares. The b) transaction resultant total ordinary shares held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 September 2026 was 50,982 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.455 1,193

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 5,908 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 21 September 2026 was 247,728 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 5,908 (s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Adam Pay b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director, Garages and Mobile) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,193 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Pay as at 21 September 2026 was 133,853 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 3,193 (s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jessica Frame b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director, Retail) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 4,044 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Frame as at 21 September 2026 was 169,548 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 4,044 (s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Sarah Haywood b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,725 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Haywood as at 21 September 2026 was 156,162 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP2.455 3,725 (s)

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e) Date of the 2026-09-15

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f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 443894 EQS News ID: 2402566 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 21, 2026 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)