

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz (NVS) Thursday said it expects mid-single digit net sales growth for 2023 as well as for the mid term, 2024-2028.



In 2022, the company had sales of $9.1 billion.



The core EBITDA margin is expected to increase to 24%-26% in the mid term, from a forecast 18%-19% in 2023.



Free cash flow is expected to more than double by 2028, from $0.8 billion reported in 2022. The company believes that this should enable Sandoz to pay a full-year dividend of 20%-30% of fiscal 2023 core net income, increasing to 30%-40% in the mid term.



The company is expected to reveal these facts at the Capital Markets Day in New York City, intended to explain its plans for growth as a standalone company, following the proposed spin-off from Novartis.



