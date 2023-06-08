

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade balance turned to a surplus in April from a deficit in the previous year as exports rose amid a fall in imports, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade balance logged a surplus of EUR 308 million in April versus a deficit of EUR 528 million in the corresponding month last year.



In March, there was a surplus of EUR 886 million.



Exports climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in April, while imports fell by 4.0 percent.



The share of EU member states was 78 percent in exports and 68 percent in imports, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports plunged by 19.0 percent and 16.0 percent, respectively.



