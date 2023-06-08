Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08

8 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 521.288p. The highest price paid per share was 526.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 516.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,596,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,440,057. Rightmove holds 12,017,091 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

770

519.600

16:12:32

466

519.800

16:10:24

1096

519.800

16:10:24

1523

519.200

16:06:48

1600

518.800

16:04:15

723

518.600

16:00:23

639

518.600

16:00:23

1120

518.600

15:59:07

519

518.600

15:59:07

1445

518.000

15:55:24

442

517.800

15:52:53

348

517.800

15:52:53

562

517.800

15:52:53

1515

517.000

15:48:04

1408

517.000

15:41:50

854

517.000

15:38:18

674

517.000

15:38:18

1621

516.400

15:34:47

996

516.600

15:30:58

417

516.600

15:30:58

1371

517.200

15:25:49

1059

516.800

15:20:28

507

516.800

15:20:28

1419

517.200

15:16:52

1312

517.600

15:13:14

256

517.600

15:09:08

1209

517.600

15:09:08

672

518.400

15:06:56

875

518.400

15:06:56

107

517.600

15:00:12

1509

517.600

15:00:12

1634

517.800

15:00:11

1605

519.000

14:53:07

264

519.000

14:47:24

1294

519.000

14:47:24

1409

519.600

14:45:01

219

520.000

14:44:35

500

520.000

14:44:35

125

520.000

14:44:35

203

520.000

14:44:35

76

520.000

14:44:35

464

520.000

14:44:35

517

520.200

14:44:35

636

520.200

14:44:35

634

520.200

14:44:35

465

519.400

14:35:11

1031

519.400

14:35:11

1399

519.600

14:31:07

1464

519.800

14:31:06

1456

519.800

14:30:00

108

520.200

14:26:12

1320

520.200

14:26:12

1300

520.600

14:17:32

306

520.600

14:17:32

14

520.600

14:17:32

1554

520.400

14:03:29

905

520.600

14:02:40

318

520.600

14:02:40

114

520.600

14:02:40

1342

520.800

13:59:49

334

521.000

13:55:34

351

521.000

13:55:34

636

521.000

13:55:34

1546

520.800

13:41:02

1585

521.200

13:38:59

1684

520.600

13:34:58

1420

520.000

13:23:14

1321

520.800

13:10:06

174

520.800

13:10:06

1349

521.000

13:04:57

1487

521.400

13:00:05

1029

520.600

12:49:42

1423

521.200

12:32:37

1604

521.800

12:23:32

1547

522.000

12:19:25

247

522.800

11:58:32

289

522.800

11:58:32

358

522.800

11:58:32

612

522.800

11:58:32

1537

522.200

11:52:32

1414

522.800

11:39:09

298

522.600

11:26:56

1132

522.600

11:26:56

1412

521.600

11:14:28

1426

522.800

11:06:08

1313

523.400

10:59:59

396

524.000

10:45:17

1204

524.000

10:45:17

1160

524.400

10:26:40

439

524.400

10:26:40

28

523.800

10:23:33

1082

523.800

10:23:33

363

523.800

10:23:33

1529

523.400

10:05:39

1413

524.000

09:57:29

1466

525.200

09:45:24

1051

525.400

09:33:18

552

525.400

09:33:18

1639

526.200

09:25:08

474

526.400

09:25:07

973

526.400

09:25:07

1359

525.400

09:01:59

541

525.400

08:59:14

950

525.400

08:59:14

171

526.200

08:42:07

1416

526.200

08:42:07

45

526.200

08:42:07

1332

525.800

08:34:30

1591

525.200

08:29:56

748

526.400

08:25:27

675

526.400

08:25:27

1478

526.400

08:23:16

1334

526.400

08:21:15

1415

525.000

08:19:27

1360

525.200

08:19:21

1547

525.400

08:19:21

904

523.800

08:18:59

641

523.800

08:18:59

1595

522.000

08:14:24

1379

522.600

08:13:21

1512

522.200

08:01:17


