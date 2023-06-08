Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08
8 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 521.288p. The highest price paid per share was 526.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 516.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,596,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,440,057. Rightmove holds 12,017,091 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
770
519.600
16:12:32
466
519.800
16:10:24
1096
519.800
16:10:24
1523
519.200
16:06:48
1600
518.800
16:04:15
723
518.600
16:00:23
639
518.600
16:00:23
1120
518.600
15:59:07
519
518.600
15:59:07
1445
518.000
15:55:24
442
517.800
15:52:53
348
517.800
15:52:53
562
517.800
15:52:53
1515
517.000
15:48:04
1408
517.000
15:41:50
854
517.000
15:38:18
674
517.000
15:38:18
1621
516.400
15:34:47
996
516.600
15:30:58
417
516.600
15:30:58
1371
517.200
15:25:49
1059
516.800
15:20:28
507
516.800
15:20:28
1419
517.200
15:16:52
1312
517.600
15:13:14
256
517.600
15:09:08
1209
517.600
15:09:08
672
518.400
15:06:56
875
518.400
15:06:56
107
517.600
15:00:12
1509
517.600
15:00:12
1634
517.800
15:00:11
1605
519.000
14:53:07
264
519.000
14:47:24
1294
519.000
14:47:24
1409
519.600
14:45:01
219
520.000
14:44:35
500
520.000
14:44:35
125
520.000
14:44:35
203
520.000
14:44:35
76
520.000
14:44:35
464
520.000
14:44:35
517
520.200
14:44:35
636
520.200
14:44:35
634
520.200
14:44:35
465
519.400
14:35:11
1031
519.400
14:35:11
1399
519.600
14:31:07
1464
519.800
14:31:06
1456
519.800
14:30:00
108
520.200
14:26:12
1320
520.200
14:26:12
1300
520.600
14:17:32
306
520.600
14:17:32
14
520.600
14:17:32
1554
520.400
14:03:29
905
520.600
14:02:40
318
520.600
14:02:40
114
520.600
14:02:40
1342
520.800
13:59:49
334
521.000
13:55:34
351
521.000
13:55:34
636
521.000
13:55:34
1546
520.800
13:41:02
1585
521.200
13:38:59
1684
520.600
13:34:58
1420
520.000
13:23:14
1321
520.800
13:10:06
174
520.800
13:10:06
1349
521.000
13:04:57
1487
521.400
13:00:05
1029
520.600
12:49:42
1423
521.200
12:32:37
1604
521.800
12:23:32
1547
522.000
12:19:25
247
522.800
11:58:32
289
522.800
11:58:32
358
522.800
11:58:32
612
522.800
11:58:32
1537
522.200
11:52:32
1414
522.800
11:39:09
298
522.600
11:26:56
1132
522.600
11:26:56
1412
521.600
11:14:28
1426
522.800
11:06:08
1313
523.400
10:59:59
396
524.000
10:45:17
1204
524.000
10:45:17
1160
524.400
10:26:40
439
524.400
10:26:40
28
523.800
10:23:33
1082
523.800
10:23:33
363
523.800
10:23:33
1529
523.400
10:05:39
1413
524.000
09:57:29
1466
525.200
09:45:24
1051
525.400
09:33:18
552
525.400
09:33:18
1639
526.200
09:25:08
474
526.400
09:25:07
973
526.400
09:25:07
1359
525.400
09:01:59
541
525.400
08:59:14
950
525.400
08:59:14
171
526.200
08:42:07
1416
526.200
08:42:07
45
526.200
08:42:07
1332
525.800
08:34:30
1591
525.200
08:29:56
748
526.400
08:25:27
675
526.400
08:25:27
1478
526.400
08:23:16
1334
526.400
08:21:15
1415
525.000
08:19:27
1360
525.200
08:19:21
1547
525.400
08:19:21
904
523.800
08:18:59
641
523.800
08:18:59
1595
522.000
08:14:24
1379
522.600
08:13:21
1512
522.200
08:01:17