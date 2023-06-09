

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare investment company Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) announced Friday that Quell Therapeutics, a developer of engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions, has entered into a collaboration with British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN, AZN.L).



The collaboration, exclusive option and license agreement between the companies is to develop, manufacture and commercialise autologous, engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for two autoimmune disease indications - type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease.



Under the deal terms, Quell will receive $85 million upfront from AstraZeneca that comprises a predominant cash payment and an equity investment. Quell will be eligible to receive potential payments of over $2 billion contingent on development and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties.



In the deal, Quell's proprietary toolbox of Treg cell engineering modules, including its Foxp3 Phenotype Lock, will be leveraged to develop autologous multi-modular Treg cell therapy candidates for both type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease.



AstraZeneca will have the option to further develop and commercialise successful candidates, while Quell will be responsible for the process development and manufacturing of clinical candidates through to the end of the first-in-human clinical study.



Further, Quell will continue to retain full ownership of its lead programme QEL-001, which is a Treg cell therapy candidate being developed for liver transplant patients to prevent organ rejection and the life-long need for immunosuppression.



Following the signing of the agreement, Syncona's ownership stake in Quell is 33.7 percent,and its valuation is unchanged at $107.0 million or 86.7 million pounds.



