

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined for the fourth successive month in April and at the steepest pace in seven months, the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.



Industrial production fell 1.9 percent month-over-month in April, following a 0.6 percent drop in March.



All components contributed negatively at the start of the second quarter. Production of intermediate goods decreased the most by 2.6 percent over the month, closely followed by capital goods with a 2.1 percent drop.



Both consumer goods and energy goods declined at a comparatively slower pace of 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, in April.



On a yearly basis, industrial production plummeted 7.3 percent in April, faster than the 3.2 percent fall in the prior month.



Data showed that unadjusted industrial production fell 10.0 percent annually in April versus a 3.2 percent decline a month ago.



