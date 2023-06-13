

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) said Tuesday that it is moving ahead to roll out next-generation Battery Electric Vehicles or BEVs globally. A full lineup of BEVs is scheduled to be launched in 2026.



The automotive company noted that by 2030, 1.7 million units out of 3.5 million overall, will be provided by its BEV factory.



Through technologies such as the integration of next-generation batteries and sonic technology, the company projects to achieve a vehicle cruising range of 1,000 km.



Takero Kato, BEV Factory President at Toyota, said: '.The next-generation battery EVs will adopt new batteries, through which we are determined to become a world leader in battery EV energy consumption. With the resources we earn, we will improve our product appeal to exceed customer expectations and secure earnings.'



