

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Computer chip maker Intel Corp (INTC), announced on Friday that it plans to open a semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wroclaw in Poland by investing up to $4.6 billion.



Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said, 'Poland is already home to Intel operations and is well positioned to work with Intel sites in Germany and Ireland. It is also very cost-competitive with other manufacturing locations globally and offers a great talent base that we are excited to help to grow.'



The company expects to add 2000 jobs in the new facility.



Intel is awaiting European Commission approval before it starts construction.



In premarket activity, shares of Intel are trading at $36.10, up 0.78% or $0.28 on the Nasdaq.



