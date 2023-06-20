

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) has announced a significant partnership with Tesla(TSLA), granting Rivian drivers access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network throughout the United States and Canada. This collaboration is a crucial step for Rivian as it strives to electrify and decarbonize transportation, while also continuing to expand its own charging infrastructure, known as the Rivian Adventure Network.



To facilitate seamless charging for Rivian's award-winning R1T and R1S vehicles, an adapter will be made available by spring 2024. This adapter will enable Rivian drivers to utilize Tesla's Supercharger network, enhancing the accessibility of charging options for Rivian owners. Additionally, Rivian plans to incorporate the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge ports as a standard feature in its future R1 vehicles from 2025 onwards, as well as in the upcoming R2 platform.



The transportation sector is responsible for over a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, underscoring the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and promote sustainability. By expanding charging opportunities through collaborations like this, Rivian and Tesla aim to drive EV adoption and contribute to the ongoing transition towards a greener transportation industry.



Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla's Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure, expressed enthusiasm for the industry's alignment around the North American Charging Standard. Tinucci emphasized the importance of ensuring all EV drivers have access to reliable and user-friendly charging hardware. Tesla warmly welcomes Rivian owners to utilize thousands of Superchargers across North America, providing them with greater convenience and flexibility in their charging experience.



RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian, shared his excitement about the collaboration with Tesla and its contribution to advancing the world towards carbon neutrality. Scaringe acknowledged the significance of adopting the North American Charging Standard, as it enables Rivian's current and future customers to leverage Tesla's extensive Supercharger network. Simultaneously, Rivian remains committed to developing its Rivian Adventure Network, ensuring that Rivian drivers have an expanding network of charging stations. Scaringe expressed optimism about discovering further opportunities to accelerate EV adoption and drive the transition to a sustainable future.



The partnership between Rivian and Tesla marks a significant milestone in the electric vehicle industry, as major players join forces to facilitate widespread EV adoption and establish a robust charging infrastructure. The collaboration aligns with Rivian's and Tesla's shared vision of sustainable transportation and underscores the importance of cooperation and innovation in the pursuit of a carbon-neutral future.



