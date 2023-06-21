

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) launched new steering model, under which the company gives the brands direct responsibility for financial targets, strategy and brand identities. In future, the Group will prioritize sustainable value creation over volume growth. The realignment also includes a more distinct designation of the brand groups, which will in future be called Core, Progressive, Sport Luxury and Trucks.



Arno Antlitz, CFO and COO of Volkswagen, said: 'Our new steering model is based on the principles of profitability, lower fixed costs and disciplined investment.'



Starting from 2023, Volkswagen plans for annual sales growth of 5 to 7 percent on average until 2027. The Group increased its strategic return on sales target to between 9 and 11 percent by 2030. The company noted that, for the respective financial targets of the brands, it has analyzed the returns of competitors and set them as a minimum benchmark.



Over the next five years, Volkswagen Group will invest 180 billion euros as part of strategic investment planning. The company noted that, in the medium term, and after investments in combustion technology have been phased out, the investment ratio is to be reduced to below 11 percent by 2027 and to around 9 percent by 2030.



Volkswagen said it is also repositioning itself at regional level. The company has developed new strategies for the Chinese and North American markets. In North America, Volkswagen plans to significantly expand market share, which includes investments in new electric vehicles and a factory for battery cells in Canada.



