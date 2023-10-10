

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (GMM), a technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development for the metaverse industry, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 1.20 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



The Ordinary Shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on October 10, 2023, under the ticker symbol 'GMM'.



The company has granted the underwriters an option, within 45 days from the closing date of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 180,000 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, to cover over-allotment, if any.



The Offering is expected to close on October 12, 2023.



