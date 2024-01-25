

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche (POAHY.PK) stepped into the EV game on Thursday by unveiling its latest Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, which offers exceptional E-Performance, high everyday practicality, and an impressive new design.



Porsche Macan 4 produces up to 300 kW of over-boost power with a maximum torque of 650 Nm to achieve the top speed of 220 km/h, whereas Macan Turbo produces up to 470 kW of over-boost power with a maximum torque of 1,130 Nm to achieve the top speed of 260 km/h.



The new Macan gets its energy from a lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of 100 kWh, out of which up to 95 kWh can be actively used.



Porsche has also used a newly developed Premium Platform Electric or PPE with an HV battery of 800-volt architecture in the Macan EV.



The combined Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure or WHLP for Macan 4 is up to 613 km and for Macan Turbo is up to 591 km. WHLP determines the driving range and fuel economy of an electric car.



The latest Macan is 4,784 mm long, 1,938 mm wide and 1,622 mm high with up to 22 inches of wheel options. It is designed with aerodynamic features such as an adaptive rear spoiler, active cooling flaps on the front air intakes and flexible covers on the fully sealed underbody.



Macan EV models are available with adaptive air suspension and adaptive dampers which can adjust the ride height and stiffness depending on the driving mode. Also, it has an optional rear-axle steering with a maximum steering angle of five degrees.



Some of the other latest features are an increased luggage space, a head-up display with augmented reality, 'Hey Porsche' voice assistant, and a new infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS.



