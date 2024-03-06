

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday announced the next phase of its partnership with Riyadh Air.



The signing ceremony was at LEAP 2024, an annual tech conference in Saudi Arabia.



The airline is set to launch in 2025 and has been working with IBM Consulting since November 2023 to develop key technologies and business capabilities for its debut flight.



Riyadh Air aims to revolutionize guest interactions with IBM's expertise in various areas such as AI, marketing, and customer engagement.



Through IBM Garage's collaborative approach, Riyadh Air plans to create culturally enriching guest experiences both on the ground and in the air.



IBM consultants will leverage tools like IBM Watsonx and Adobe Experience Cloud to enhance Riyadh Air's digital guest experience and streamline customer interactions across various channels.



Additionally, IBM will develop a suite of apps to optimize airline operations and empower employees to provide efficient service to guests.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken