PeopleKeep, Inc.: PeopleKeep Named Finalist in Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service for 5th Year in a Row

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / PeopleKeep, the leader in personalized benefits for small to midsize organizations, was named a finalist in the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The benefits software provider, which is now part of the Remodel Health organization, is in the running for either a gold, silver, or bronze Stevie Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category for computer software organizations with up to 100 employees.

PeopleKeep's status as a Stevie® Award finalist makes it a five-time recipient of the award and comes at a time when PeopleKeep-which is known for efficiency and innovation-is combining with Remodel Health, which is known for its personalized and white-glove approach to customer service.

In 2023, PeopleKeep won its fourth consecutive Stevie Award for excellence in customer service, taking away a bronze title. PeopleKeep's customer service department also outperformed software and health insurance benchmarks for Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT) in 2023 and 2022.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

This year's competition evaluated more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries. More than 200 professionals served as judges, considering entries for more than 90 customer service and contact center achievement categories.

PeopleKeep's focus has been on providing excellent customer service in a highly regulated environment. The organization has helped small and midsize organizations administer health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and employee stipends. The IRS, ERISA, HIPAA, and other regulatory bodies highly regulate these benefits. Despite the strict guidelines and complex scenarios PeopleKeep's support specialists have encountered with these benefits, they've provided expert guidance and helped customers understand complex requirements in an empathetic and simple way.

With PeopleKeep's acquisition by Remodel Health, the organization's continued aim is to offer the best client experience in the health benefits space.

The Stevie Awards will reveal PeopleKeep's placement in the awards during a gala banquet on April 12 in Las Vegas.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

