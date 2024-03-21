

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BYR.L) Thursday revealed a collaboration with the UK-based Trinity Agtech, a Trinity Natural Capital Group subsidiary, aiming to lower carbon emissions and store carbon in the soil, and unveiled the latest advancements in its Pharma business at the annual Pharma Media Day 2024.



The partnership involves Trinity Agtech's Sandy platform, which will support Bayer's Carbon Initiative by overseeing carbon levels at a farm level. Through Sandy, Trinity Agtech has introduced a user-friendly cloud-based system where farmers and project developers can consolidate their data to establish a data-driven record of a farm's natural assets. This enables farmers to evaluate their farm's carbon status and future possibilities.



The company secured the European marketing rights for Acoramidis, a treatment for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in March. Acoramidis successfully met all clinical endpoints in a phase III trial and is currently under review by European regulators for marketing approval.



The company also shared positive results from three Phase III studies of their late-stage investigational compound, Elinzanetant.



Bayer highlighted the growth potential of Nubeqa in prostate cancer, aiming for blockbuster status this year, just five years after its initial launch.



The company envisions Eylea or aflibercept 8 mg as a potential new standard of care for retinal diseases.



With ongoing data read-outs from the Fineovate development program in the next four years, Bayer says that it is confident in the blockbuster potential of Kerendia/Firialta or finerenone, approved for treating chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.



