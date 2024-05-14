

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CMA issued a statement related to its probe of the completed acquisition by Pennon Group Plc of Sumisho Osaka Gas Water UK Limited. The CMA stated that that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by the parties, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA under the Water Industry Act 1991.



On 7 March 2024, the CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry. On 3 May, the CMA said the merger will be referred for a phase 2 investigation unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address the adverse impact of the merger on Ofwat's system of comparative regulation.



Following completion of the acquisition, Sumisho Osaka Gas Water UK Limited's name was changed to Sutton and East Surrey Group Holdings Limited.



