

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) sipavibart demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 compared to control (tixagevimab/cilgavimab or placebo) in an immunocompromised patient population, as per the SUPERNOVA Phase III COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) trial results.



The company noted that the trial met both dual primary endpoints; the first one being the relative risk reduction of symptomatic COVID-19 caused by any SARS-CoV-2 variant and the second being the relative risk reduction of infections caused by SARS-CoV-2 variants not containing the F456L mutation.



The company said SUPERNOVA demonstrated the potential benefit of sipavibart in an evolving variant landscape in which COVID-19 cases captured over the course of the trial were caused by several different SARS-CoV-2 variants.



Sipavibart (formerly AZD3152) is an investigational long-acting monoclonal antibody against COVID-19. Sipavibart was designed to provide broad and potent coverage across Omicron and ancestral viral variants by neutralising spike protein interaction with the host receptor ACE2.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken