

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices increased for the first time in four months in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a flat change in the previous month.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy goods increased the most by 5.7 percent from last year, and those for capital goods were 4.1 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods dropped 3.6 percent.



Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined 0.4 percent at the start of the second quarter.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in April, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in March.



