Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 20, 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 13 May 2024 and 17 May 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 504,428 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Total daily transaction value (SEK):
13 May 2024
93,897
325.5542
30,568,562.72
14 May 2024
85,726
334.5773
28,681,973.62
15 May 2024
101,127
340.4761
34,431,326.57
16 May 2024
108,624
347.3181
37,727,081.29
17 May 2024
115,054
340.6818
39,196,803.82
Total accumulated over week 20/2024
504,428
338.2163
170,605,748.01
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
1,589,234
314.0822
499,150,095.37
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 17 May 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares
1,245,048,412
881,555
1,245,929,967
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
62,064,063
-
62,064,063
Number of outstanding shares
1,182,984,349
881,555
1,183,865,904
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-20--2024,c3984596
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3984596/2808587.pdf
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3302138
EQT AB Group
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/3984596/bffea608e29d3306.pdf
EQT Transactions w 20
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-20-2024-302150319.html