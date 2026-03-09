STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 March 2026 and 6 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 207,024 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
4 March 2026
67,553
281.9039
19,043,454.16
5 March 2026
70,000
287.7996
20,145,972.00
6 March 2026
69,471
288.0722
20,012,663.81
Total accumulated
207,024
285.9673
59,202,089.96
Total accumulated
207,024
285.9673
59,202,089.96
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 6 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,235,107,956
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
62,407,059
62,407,059
Number of outstanding shares
1,172,700,897
1,172,700,897
1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-10--2026,c4318814
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4318814/3973439.pdf
EQT Transactions 20250304 to 20260306
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-group,c3517887
EQT Group
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-10-2026-302708519.html