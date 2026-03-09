Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 10, 2026

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 March 2026 and 6 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 207,024 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

4 March 2026

67,553

281.9039

19,043,454.16

5 March 2026

70,000

287.7996

20,145,972.00

6 March 2026

69,471

288.0722

20,012,663.81

Total accumulated
over week 10

207,024

285.9673

59,202,089.96

Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program

207,024

285.9673

59,202,089.96

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 6 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Total

Number of issued shares1

1,235,107,956

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

62,407,059

62,407,059

Number of outstanding shares

1,172,700,897

1,172,700,897

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-10--2026,c4318814

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4318814/3973439.pdf

EQT Transactions 20250304 to 20260306

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-group,c3517887

EQT Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-10-2026-302708519.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
