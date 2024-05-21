

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) posted first quarter sales of 3.3 billion pounds, up 0.3% in constant currency, and down 0.3% as reported. LFL sales were down 0.9%, for the period.



The Group said its second quarter trading to date is in line with underlying first quarter trends, with LFL sales down 2.5% for the three weeks to 18 May 2024.



Thierry Garnier, CEO, said: 'Trading in the first quarter has been in line with our expectations. Looking forward, we confirm the guidance outlined in March for the full year, including our expectations for the overall market in 2024.'



The Group continues to expect fiscal 24/25 adjusted profit before tax of approximately 490 million pounds to 550 million pounds, and free cash flow of approximately 350 million pounds to 410 million pounds.



