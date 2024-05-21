

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L), a food producer in the UK, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 158.4 million pounds for the full year, higher than 139.5 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in volume.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax was 26.1 per cent higher at 176.6 million pounds compared with last year's 140.1 million pounds.



Net profit slightly increased to 113.1 million pounds or 209.7p per share from 111.4 million pounds or 207.8p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit was 130.5 million pounds or 242p per share, up from 112.3 million pounds or 209.5p per share last year.



Revenue for the year increased 11.9 percent to 2.599 billion pounds from 2.323 billion pounds in the previous year. Like-for-like revenue, excluding the impact from acquisitions, increased 11.6 percent.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 67.3 pence per share, 14.5 percent higher than the 58.8 pence paid last year. The final dividend will be paid on August 30 to Shareholders on the register on July 19.



Looking ahead, Tim J Smith CBE said, 'The start to the current year has been in line with the Board's expectations and the outlook for the current financial year is unchanged.'



