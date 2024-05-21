

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Weak sentiment prevailed in world markets amidst Fed speakers hinting at restrictive monetary policy requiring more time. Markets reconciled to the prospect of interest rates remaining high for longer than expected amid Fed speakers expressing a lack of confidence in a sustainable decline in inflation.



Wall Street Futures edged up. European benchmarks are trading in the red zone. Asian shares also finished trading on a negative note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices tumbled amidst Fed speakers hinting at rate cut delays that weighed on demand outlook. Gold too plunged in the backdrop of fading rate cut hopes. Cryptocurrencies jumped amidst speculation about a potential Ether Spot ETF approval in the U.S.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,816.00, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,311.20, up 0.06% Germany's DAX at 18,695.14, down 0.38% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,389.39, down 0.41% France's CAC 40 at 8,117.31, down 0.96% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,039.25, down 0.69% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,953.50, down 0.35% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,851.70, down 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,157.97, down 0.42% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,220.62, down 2.12%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0865, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.2714, up 0.08% USD/JPY at 156.23, down 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6670, up 0.04% USD/CAD at 1.3629, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 104.54, down 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.429%, down 0.18% Germany at 2.5185%, down 0.53% France at 3.011%, down 0.33% U.K. at 4.1920%, up 0.46% Japan at 0.969%, down 1.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $82.54, down 1.40%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $78.20, down 1.39%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,422.10, down 0.67%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,101.67, up 5.91% Ethereum at $3,721.61, up 19.74% BNB at $619.73, up 7.74% Solana at $182.81, up 2.62% XRP at $0.543, up 5.57%.



