

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - A Taiwanese national, who sold more than $100 million worth of illegal narcotics to online customers around the world, has been arrested in the U.S.



Rui-Siang Lin, 23, was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport, the Department of Justice said.



Lin, who is also known as Pharoah and faro, was arrested in connection with his operation and ownership of 'Incognito Market,' an online dark web narcotics marketplace that enabled its users to buy and sell illegal narcotics anonymously around the world.



As alleged in the complaint and the indictment, Incognito Market was an online narcotics bazaar that existed on the dark web. Rui-Siang Lin founded Incognito Market in October 2020. Through its closing in March, Incognito Market sold more than $100 million of narcotics - including hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamines. Incognito Market was available globally to anyone with internet access and could be accessed using the Tor web browser on the 'dark web' or 'darknet.'



'Under the promise of anonymity, Lin's alleged operation offered the purchase of lethal drugs and fraudulent prescription medication on a global scale,' said Assistant Director in Charge James Smith of the FBI New York Field Office.



After logging in with a unique username and password to Incognito Market, users were able to search thousands of listings for narcotics of their choice. Incognito Market sold illegal narcotics and misbranded prescription medication, including, heroin, cocaine, LSD, MDMA, oxycodone, methamphetamines, ketamine, and alprazolam.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken