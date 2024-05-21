

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell plc (SHEL), Tuesday announced that it has rejected a resolution filed by investors urging the company to set tougher climate targets.



The company said that it would further provide explanation behind the result and report back in six months.



Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said, 'Shell's shareholders have strongly backed our strategy to deliver more value with less emissions, as we transform to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.'



Currently, Shell's stock is trading at $71.75, up 0.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



