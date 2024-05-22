

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish unemployment rate decreased in April after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The unadjusted jobless rate dropped to 8.9 percent in April from March's 9-month high of 9.2 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 513,000 in April from 525,000 in March.



Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 accounted for 188,000 unemployed people, or 26.8 percent of the workforce, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate increased to 68.9 percent from 68.3 percent, representing 5.227 million employed people.



