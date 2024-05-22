

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded at the quickest pace in nineteen months in April, while producer prices continued their steep falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced 7.9 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a revised 5.6 percent fall in March. Economists had expected a 5.9 percent increase for the month.



Among sectors, output produced in the manufacturing segment grew by 8.2 percent annually in April, and that of the mining and quarrying sector rose by 6.2 percent.



Meanwhile, production in the utility sector showed a marginal increase of 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output showed a fall of 2.2 percent in April versus a 3.9 percent gain in March.



In a separate announcement, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 8.6 percent annually in April, following a 9.9 percent slump in the prior month. The expected fall was 8.3 percent.



The annual drop in prices was caused by a 17.1 percent decrease in utility sector pricing. A 9.0 percent decline in prices was also seen in the mining and quarrying industries.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent.



Separate data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 11.3 percent annually in April, versus an expected hike of 12.1 percent.



The average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.4 percent in April, while the expected drop was 0.3 percent.



