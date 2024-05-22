

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Outright Games, a top publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment.



Mike DeLaet, Mattel's Global Head of Digital Gaming, stated that Mattel is dedicated to providing exciting and creative digital gaming experiences, and added, 'A critical component of this strategy is choosing the right partners, which is why we're very pleased to announce this multiyear partnership with Outright Games.'



The company stated that the partnership aims to launch three new games for consoles and PCs by the end of this year. The games include Matchbox Driving Adventures, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, and Barbie Project Friendship.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken