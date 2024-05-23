

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) reported full year profit before tax from continuing operations of 164 million pounds compared to 344 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 58.3 pence compared to 143.6 pence. Underlying operating profit from continuing operations was 410 million pounds compared to 465 million pounds, last year. Underlying operating profit was up 11%, excluding 85 million pounds impact from lower precious metal prices. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 141.3 pence compared to 178.6 pence.



For the year ended 31st March 2024, revenue was 12.84 billion pounds compared to 14.93 billion pounds, last year.



For 2024/25, on a continuing basis excluding Value Businesses, the Group expects at least mid single digit growth in underlying operating performance at constant precious metal prices and constant currency.



The board will propose a final ordinary dividend for the year of 55.0 pence per share. Together with the interim dividend of 22.0 pence per share, this gives a total ordinary dividend of 77.0 pence per share.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken