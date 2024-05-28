EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering engineered autologous macrophage cell therapies to transform the treatment of inflammatory organ diseases, today announced that Amir Hefni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Simon Ramsden, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in meetings with investors at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in New York, NY. Investors are encouraged to contact their Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting.

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering macrophage cell therapy for transformative outcomes in inflammatory organ diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to engineer autologous macrophages with distinct pro-regenerative properties as cell therapy medicines capable of delivering superior patient outcomes across the spectrum of inflammatory organ disease. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product candidate with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, for patients diagnosed with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform beyond the liver into indications where engineered macrophages have therapeutic potential. Resolution Therapeutics is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting www.resolution-tx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resolution-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302155382.html