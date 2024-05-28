

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales decreased for the second straight month in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 0.6 percent month-on-month in April, after a 0.1 percent drop in March.



The total decrease reflects a relatively small decrease in all product groups, the agency said.



Sales of food and other groceries declined 0.3 percent over the month, and those of other consumer goods slid by 0.7 percent. Clothing sales were 1.6 percent lower.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased sharply to 0.2 percent in April from 3.2 percent in the prior month.



