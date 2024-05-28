

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to push on with the war in Gaza even after admitting the deadly strike on a refugee camp in Rafah was a 'tragic mistake.'



At least 45 people, including women and children, were killed and 200 others wounded in Israeli bombing on a displacement camp in Rafah targeting Hamas leaders Sunday.



IDF claimed two senior leaders of the Gaza militant outfit were killed in an attack on a Hamas compound.



The deadliest attack by the Israeli military on Gaza's southernmost city since IDF launched its operation there on May 7 evoked international condemnation, including from leaders of France, Germany, the European Union, Turkey, and the United Nations.



Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, voiced his horror at further loss of civilian lives in Gaza.



'The images from the camp are horrific and point to no apparent change in the methods and means of warfare used by Israel that have already led to so many civilian deaths,' he said in a press release.



'Sunday's strike underscores once again that there is literally no safe place in Gaza.'



The UN Security Council is scheduled to convene for an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the incidet.



Israeli attack in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday night was in apparent retaliation for Hamas rocket launch from Rafah towards Tel Aviv earlier in the day.



Munitions from an Israeli aircraft struck a camp in the Al Hashash area in Rafah, where people who had been displaced from North Gaza were sheltering.



Addressing the Israeli parliament on Monday, Netanyahu said, 'Despite our best effort, not to harm those not involved, unfortunately a tragic mistake happened last night. We are investigating the case.'



He told the Knesset that the war in the Palestinian enclave will not end until the military's goals were met.



