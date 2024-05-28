

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) has granted permission for the mass production of OLEDs for the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro, according to a report by Korea's The Elec.



The report further stated that the displays will be manufactured by three OLED suppliers - Samsung will provide screens for all four iPhone 16 models, LG will contribute displays for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, and BOE will make screens exclusively for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.



Additionally, the report noted that Samsung will undergo the final approval process by the end of this month, whereas LG will follow the schedule by mid-June.



However, the tech company is still to make a final decision for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.



Experts claim that the display approval delay will not affect the launch of upcoming iPhone 16 models, which are scheduled to be announced in early September, followed by release in mid-September or early October.



