

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - German pharmaceutical and life sciences major Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced Thursday that its clinical stage cell therapy unit BlueRock Therapeutics LP's investigational cell therapy bemdaneprocel to treat Parkinson's disease has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation.



Bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01) is designed to replace the dopamine producing neurons that are lost in Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by the death of nerve cells in the brain. In a surgical procedure, neuron precursors are implanted into the brain of a person with Parkinson's disease.



BlueRock's RMAT designation follows phase I clinical trial results announced in March demonstrating that bemdaneprocel is well tolerated with no major safety issues through 18 months. In addition, an observed increase in the F-DOPA PET imaging signal after stopping immune suppression therapy at 12 months demonstrates that the transplanted cells survive and engraft in the brain.



The company noted that Bemdaneprocel is the most clinically advanced investigational cell therapy in the U.S. for treating patients living with Parkinson's disease.



The RMAT program, managed by the FDA's Center for Biologics, Evaluation and Research, focuses on investigational regenerative medicines, including cell therapies, intended to treat, modify, reverse, or cure serious diseases.



Christian Rommel, Head of Research and Development at Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division, said, 'The RMAT designation for bemdaneprocel underscores the potential of this candidate to fundamentally change the way we think about Parkinson's disease care. We are driven by our commitment to deliver breakthrough innovation for patients and are proud and excited to see bemdaneprocel continuing to clear hurdles in the development process.'



Bemdaneprocel has not been approved for treatment of any disease or medical condition by any health authority.



