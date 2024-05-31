Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.05.2024
67 Leser
Number of shares and votes in EQT

  • Cancellation of 3,923,000 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT
  • The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2024
  • As of 31 May 2024, there are 1,183,330,760 shares outstanding in EQT

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares and votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has decreased by 3,923,000 shares and votes during May 2024 as a result of a cancellation of 3,923,000 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT. The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2024 on 27 May 2024, in line with EQT's intention to off-set over time the dilution impact from shares delivered to participants in EQT's Share and Option Programs.

The number of shares and votes in EQT as of 31 May 2024 is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,241,125,412 (1,241,125,412
votes)

881,555

(88,155.5
votes)

1,242,006,967

(1,241,213,567.5
votes)

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3

58,676,207

-

58,676,207

Number of outstanding shares

1,182,449,205

(1,182,449,205 votes)

881,555

(88,155.5 votes)

1,183,330,760

(1,182,537,360.5
votes)

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB and the number of shares outstanding.
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

This press release is published for regulatory reasons.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 31 May 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt,c3991622

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3991622/2833874.pdf

Number of shares and votes in EQT - 31 May 2024

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3305632

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt-302160427.html

