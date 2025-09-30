Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Ascelia Pharma AB

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / During September, the registered number of shares and votes in Ascelia Pharma AB ("Ascelia Pharma")(STO:ACE) has increased due to conversion of outstanding convertibles issued by Ascelia Pharma to Fenja Capital II A/S on 13 September 2024 and due to the directed new issue of ordinary shares which was announced by Ascelia Pharma on 22 September 2025. As of 30 September 2025, the total number of shares in Ascelia Pharma amounts to 127,902,580 shares, whereof 126,815,459 are ordinary shares with one vote each and 1,087,121 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. The total number of votes as of 30 September 2025 amounts to 126,924,171.1.

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO

Email: moc@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)

Email: jwb@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 116

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

This information is information that Ascelia Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-09-30 07:30 CEST.

