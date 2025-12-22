Anzeige
Nach Börsenschluss veröffentlicht - warum diese News erst Montag eingepreist werden kann
WKN: A2H81X | ISIN: SE0010573113 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZA
ACCESS Newswire
22.12.2025 07:50 Uhr
Nomination Committee Appointed for AGM 2026 in Ascelia Pharma AB

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (ticker:ACE)(STO:ACE) today announces that the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 4 May 2026 has been appointed

In accordance with the instructions for the Nomination Committee in Ascelia Pharma, the members should be one representative of each of the three largest shareholders who wish to appoint such representative together with the chairman of the board of directors. The Nomination Committee shall be composed based on shareholder statistics from Euroclear Sweden AB as of the last banking day in September and other reliable shareholder information which has been provided to the company at such time.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee in respect of the AGM that will be held in Malmö on 4 May 2026 has been established to consist of the following persons:

  • Oscar Ahlgren, chairman of the Nomination Committee, appointed by Salenia

  • Jørgen Thorball, appointed by Mats Thoren

  • Roger T Storm, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

  • Peter Benson, chairman of the board of directors

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General
Meeting 2026 and on the company's website, www.ascelia.com.

The duties of the Nomination Committee are to prepare and propose the following to the coming annual shareholders' meeting: election of chairman at the shareholders' meeting; election of chairman of the board of directors and other members of the board of directors; fees to the board of directors, divided between the chairman and other members, and any fees for committee work; election of auditor and fees to the auditor; and principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee at the company's address or alternatively via e-mail. Proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, to ir@ascelia.com, but not later than 15 March 2026, to ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO
Email: moc@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)
Email: jwb@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 116

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nomination-committee-appointed-for-agm-2026-in-ascelia-pharma-ab-1119965

